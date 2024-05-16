Elon Musk set to launch Starlink satellite Internet in Indonesia
The American tech billionaire will join Indonesian President Joko Widodo to launch the broadband services of the aerospace company's satellite network at the World Water Forum (WWF) in Bali, the country's Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said.
- Country:
- Indonesia
SpaceX founder Elon Musk will be in Indonesia for the launch of the company's Starlink internet satellite service in the country on May 19, state media reported citing a senior minister. The American tech billionaire will join Indonesian President Joko Widodo to launch the broadband services of the aerospace company's satellite network at the World Water Forum (WWF) in Bali, the country's Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Wednesday, according to Antara news agency.
"The President, together with Elon Musk, will launch Starlink in the hopes of facilitating communication in remote areas. The launch will take place on Sunday," the minister was cited as saying. Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said that that Starlink has obtained business licences to operate as a telecommunications provider in the country.
The satellite-powered Internet provider would help Indonesia broaden Internet access to regions uncovered by local Internet providers on account of geographical factors, he said. As of now, Starlink is available in France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brazil and Chile.
Most satellite internet services come from single geostationary satellites orbiting the planet at 35,786 km. As a result, the round trip data time between the user and satellite--also known as latency--is high, making it nearly impossible to support streaming, online gaming, video calls or other high data rate activities. Starlink is a constellation of thousands of satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km, and cover the entire globe. Because Starlink satellites are in a low orbit, latency is significantly lower 25 ms vs 600+ ms, as per the company's website.
SpaceX is the only satellite operator able to launch its satellites as needed and with frequent, low-cost launches, Starlink claims its satellites are constantly updated with the newest technology. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket put into orbit 20 more Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, into Earth's orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, on the company's 50th orbital mission of 2024. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
USA Cricket chairman Pisike opens up on T20 WC in United States, challenges as cricketing nation
The headline is incorrect. UT Austin and Rice University are not Ivy League schools. The Ivy League is an athletic conference consisting of eight private universities in the Northeastern United States. The members are Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, and Yale University.
Solar Storm Intensifies, Threatening Power Outages and Cosmic Light Show in the United States
Zydus Secures USFDA Approval for Generic Arthritis Drug in the United States
Condoleezza Rice Affirms Strong Strategic Partnership Between India and the United States