Trump Sues CBS Over '60 Minutes' Interview with Harris

In a legal move that has grabbed headlines, Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against CBS, alleging the network broadcast a 'misleading' interview with Democratic contender Kamala Harris. The contentious interview aired on CBS's well-known program '60 Minutes' in early October.

The lawsuit, presented in a federal court located in the Northern District of Texas, accuses CBS of broadcasting two separate responses from Harris regarding an inquiry into the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. According to the complaint, the segment aired on October 6 lacked a portion of Harris's response that the suit describes as a 'word salad' about the Biden administration's role concerning Israel's actions in the conflict.

CBS has firmly rejected Trump's assertions, with a network spokesperson stating, 'The lawsuit Trump has brought today against CBS is completely without merit and we will vigorously defend against it.' The legal battle intensifies as Trump and Harris approach what polls predict to be a closely contested upcoming U.S. presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)