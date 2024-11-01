Left Menu

Controversial Conviction: The Duong Van Thai Case

The U.S. expressed concern over the conviction of Vietnamese blogger Duong Van Thai, who received a 12-year sentence over anti-state charges. Allegations suggest he was abducted from Thailand, despite being granted UN refugee status. The incident strains U.S.-Vietnam relations, already tense over human rights issues.

Updated: 01-11-2024 04:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 04:04 IST
The United States has voiced its apprehension over the conviction and severe sentencing of Vietnamese blogger Duong Van Thai, sentenced to 12 years in prison for anti-state propaganda.

Concerns also arise from reports suggesting that Thai was abducted by Vietnamese authorities from Thailand after disappearing in April 2023.

This issue poses a challenge to Washington's efforts to strengthen ties with Vietnam, particularly due to ongoing disputes over human rights and treatment of dissidents.

