Controversial Conviction: The Duong Van Thai Case

The United States has voiced its apprehension over the conviction and severe sentencing of Vietnamese blogger Duong Van Thai, sentenced to 12 years in prison for anti-state propaganda.

Concerns also arise from reports suggesting that Thai was abducted by Vietnamese authorities from Thailand after disappearing in April 2023.

This issue poses a challenge to Washington's efforts to strengthen ties with Vietnam, particularly due to ongoing disputes over human rights and treatment of dissidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)