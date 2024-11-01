Controversial Conviction: The Duong Van Thai Case
The U.S. expressed concern over the conviction of Vietnamese blogger Duong Van Thai, who received a 12-year sentence over anti-state charges. Allegations suggest he was abducted from Thailand, despite being granted UN refugee status. The incident strains U.S.-Vietnam relations, already tense over human rights issues.
The United States has voiced its apprehension over the conviction and severe sentencing of Vietnamese blogger Duong Van Thai, sentenced to 12 years in prison for anti-state propaganda.
Concerns also arise from reports suggesting that Thai was abducted by Vietnamese authorities from Thailand after disappearing in April 2023.
This issue poses a challenge to Washington's efforts to strengthen ties with Vietnam, particularly due to ongoing disputes over human rights and treatment of dissidents.
