Boeing's Improved Offer to West Coast Workers

Boeing has extended a revised contract proposal to its striking workers on the U.S. West Coast, promising a 38% salary increase over a four-year period, according to union officials.

The updated offer will be presented to more than 30,000 union members, who will vote on Monday to determine its acceptance or dismissal.

This move comes as a significant development in the ongoing negotiation process between Boeing and its workforce, aiming to resolve the industrial dispute.

