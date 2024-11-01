Boeing's Improved Offer to West Coast Workers
Boeing proposed an enhanced contract offer to over 30,000 workers on the U.S. West Coast, aligning its proposal with a 38% pay raise over four years. The union representing these employees reported that the offer would soon be put to a vote for acceptance or rejection.
Boeing has extended a revised contract proposal to its striking workers on the U.S. West Coast, promising a 38% salary increase over a four-year period, according to union officials.
The updated offer will be presented to more than 30,000 union members, who will vote on Monday to determine its acceptance or dismissal.
This move comes as a significant development in the ongoing negotiation process between Boeing and its workforce, aiming to resolve the industrial dispute.
