MP murder case: Bangladeshi probe team visits crime site in Kolkata, commends local police

The Chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department, Harun-or-Rashid, who is currently in India to investigate the murder case of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar on Monday visited the crime site and praised the Kolkata police for their assistance. The Chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department, who arrived with a police team in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon described the the killing of Anar as "cold-blooded, barbaric murder" and said that he has never seen such a heinous planned murder.

"This is the place where our Parliamentarian was murdered, barbarically cut into pieces and disposed off. In my life, I have never seen such a heinous yet planned murder," he said. The Bangladesh Detective Chief further highlighted that the police from both countries are working together to find the mystery behind the killing

"The police from two countries are working on this case and we will surely find out the mystery behind this murder," he said. Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said that Anar, who had gone missing in India, was found murdered in Kolkata on May 22, and three people have been arrested.

Harun-or-Rashid said that they had brought along the accused, who was arrested by Kolkata Police, to cross examine the suspects. "We have come with the accused, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police, to ascertain where they had dropped the flesh and how to recover the body. The way the Kolkata Police is helping us, we are hopeful that we will be able to recover the body," he emphasised.

The BAngladesh detective police chief said he is in India, to collaborate with Interpol and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to intensify efforts to apprehend the prime suspect behing the Bangladesh MP's murder. He said that the prime suspect in the murder case was identified as Akhtaruzzaman and they suspect he could have probably escaped to the United States via Dubai from Kathmandu.

"The main conspirator Akhtaruzzaman may have escaped from Kathmandu to the US via Dubai...We are trying to trace him through Interpol. We will go to the CID office. We will have a meeting with the officers of CID. We will try to interrogate the arrested accused so that we can get more information..." he told reporters after landing at Kolkata airport on Sunday. Bone-chilling details surrounding the murder of the member of parliament from Bangladesh, who had been missing since May 13 just a day after his arrival in Kolkata has came to the fore.

According to the findings, the MP was allegedly killed in a Kolkata apartment, where his body was chopped and suspects proceeded to dispose of the remains by packaging them in multiple plastic bags. The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said that one of the suspects in the case, a Mumbai-based butcher confessed during interrogation that he had taken off all the skin from the Bangladeshi MP's body, chopped it up and minced the cut parts in a bid to destroy its identity.

Police said, "The assailants brought a butcher named Jihad (alias Siam), who was living in Mumbai illegally for many years. Two months ago, he was brought to Kolkata by an American citizen of Bangladeshi origin, Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen. This Shaheen is the mastermind of this planned heinous murder." The accused Shaheen confessed that, on the orders of Akhtaruzzaman, he, along with four other Bangladeshi nationals, had smothered and killed Anwarul Azim Anar in a flat, police said.

"Then they removed all the flesh from the body in the flat and minced it to destroy his identity and then they put everything in a polythene packs. They also chopped the bones into small pieces. They then took those packets out of the flat and dropped them around Kolkata and surrounding areas using different modes of transport," the police said in a statement on Thursday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the killing of the Bangladeshi MP.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, in a news conference in Dhaka said that Anar, a three time Awami League MP, was killed in Kolkata.Speaking to reporters at his residence on Wednesday, the minister said that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)