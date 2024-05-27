UAE inaugurates Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind in Ethiopia

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): In the presence of Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind has been inaugurated in Addis Ababa to provide vital access to education for blind and visually-impaired youth. Established under the guidance of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the school will serve up to 400 secondary students, delivering Ethiopia's national curriculum through accessible learning tools such as braille books, audiobooks and multimedia content.

The school forms part of the humanitarian initiatives Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and reflects the UAE's deep commitment to inclusive development initiatives that support the needs of people of determination worldwide. In his remarks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasised the need to place disability inclusion at the heart of policy and infrastructure planning. "I take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for the support extended to this noble cause," he said.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said, "Under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we celebrate this milestone opening of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind. Its launch reflects his dedication to building a more equitable world for all children, everywhere." He added, "The school is an extension of the strong ties between the UAE and Ethiopia, and our shared commitment to ensuring all members of society are enabled to harness their potential, participate, and thrive."

It is estimated that approximately 1.6 per cent of people in Ethiopia live with blindness and 3.7 per cent with low vision. The country is also home to the highest global burden of trachoma, a preventable and painful eye disease that if left untreated, can lead to blindness. This burden of eye disease has enormous economic and social impacts, straining health systems and contributing to trapping communities in a cycle of poverty.

The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind will provide inclusive learning opportunities for blind and visually-impaired youth from across Ethiopia, a population often underserved by mainstream education systems. Spanning 15,000 square meters, the school includes student and staff accommodation, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and library, and technology-enabled classrooms designed to meet the learning needs of students. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by a UAE delegation led by Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, along with Ahmed Sultan Salim Al Falasi, and Saud Al Tenaiji, Deputy UAE Ambassador in Addis Ababa; alongside dignitaries from both countries.

Addressing the attendees, Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, emphasised that the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak School for the Blind represents a gesture of friendship from the UAE to Ethiopia, and reinforces the growing bilateral ties between the two nations. These ties culminated in President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's landmark visit to Ethiopia in 2018, and again in 2023 and subsequent reciprocal visits by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)