BRICS confident of Russia's chairmanship, special attention to solving problems of "Global South"

The International Scientific and Practical Conference "BRICS in the Era of Global Social Transformations" was held in Russia, where an Indian professor expressed his confidence that during Russia's BRICS chairmanship, special attention will be paid to solving the problems of the global south. The International Scientific and Practical Conference "BRICS in the Era of Global Social Transformations" was held in Moscow at the Faculty of Global Studies, Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), TV BRICS reported.

The conference was held in three parts, the opening ceremony, the plenary session, and the session. Viktor Sadovnichy, Rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University, opened the conference with a welcoming video address.

Moreover, the event was attended by scientists from Russia, China, South Africa, and India. During the plenary session, Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Professor at the Institute of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), made a presentation on the theme "BRICS and Global South: Perspective from India".

Pandey stressed that the Asian, African, and Latin American countries are increasingly prominent in this dynamically changing world, TV BRICS reported. The Professor also highlighted that there is a need to pay more attention on solving the problems that arise in this region.

"I am sure that during Russia's BRICS chairmanship, special attention will be paid to solving the problems of the global south," he said. Meanwhile, Sadovnichy said, "Today BRICS is the vanguard, the core of the formation of a certain world order based on deep respect, civilizational identity and values of the peoples of all countries, on the desire for equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation".

Candidate of Historical Sciences, Doctor of Political Sciences, UNESCO Chairholder of the Faculty of Global Processes of MSU Yuriy Sayamov explained what role the BRICS countries can play in solving global social problems, TV BRICS reported. "BRICS represents a format that opens up the possibility of fair participation of countries in international relations and world processes. The countries of the group should focus on the need to fulfil the global development agenda approved in 2015 by the UN General Assembly until 2030. However, we should already think about a renewed global agenda, which will reflect the new configuration of the global world," Sayamov said.

He further emphasized that the organic integration of the new participants in BRICS is one of the goals of Russia's BRICS chairmanship in 2024. (ANI)

