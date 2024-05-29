UAE: ADAFSA concludes 'Mawhiba' agricultural programme

Dubai [UAE], May 29 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced the conclusion of the "Mawhiba" agricultural programme in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE). This initiative, part of a broader effort to develop local talent, was conducted in partnership with the Continuing Education Centre at the UAE University (UAEU). This programme aims to improve the skills of 60 students in various areas of agriculture by introducing them to cutting-edge agricultural techniques that contribute to the preservation and enhancement of agricultural wealth in its various facets. The programme also included an agricultural innovation competition for participating students.

ADAFSA aims to strengthen the agricultural sector in Abu Dhabi through knowledge, scientific research and development. It also strives to facilitate students in utilising its capabilities and infrastructure to promote integration between scientific research and its practical applications in agriculture, food safety and biosecurity. Supervised by experts from ADAFSA and the UAEU, the programme includes four phases of field training at various ADAFSA research stations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. It also includes the UAEU's Science and Innovation Park and Falaj Hazza Farm. The aim was to familiarise students with key innovative agricultural techniques, stimulate creative thinking in the agricultural sector and contribute to achieving food security in Abu Dhabi.

The programme included practical field training in agricultural technology, advanced agriculture, plant protection, food laboratories, greenhouses and net houses, irrigation network design, beekeeping, fish farming and livestock management. It also featured specialised training modules designed to enhance student's skills in various aspects of the programme, culminating in developing an innovative agricultural project. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)