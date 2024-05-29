Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 23:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 173 kilometers at 9:21 pm (IST)

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 29/05/2024, 21:21:29 IST, Lat: 36.52 N, Long: 70.78 E, Depth: 173 Km, Location: Afghanistan." No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS had stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

