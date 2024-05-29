Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 173 kilometers at 9:21 pm (IST)

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 29/05/2024, 21:21:29 IST, Lat: 36.52 N, Long: 70.78 E, Depth: 173 Km, Location: Afghanistan." No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS had stated. (ANI)

