UK PM Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Labour Party over "lack of plans"

As the countdown for the UK general elections has started, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday took a swipe at the opposition Labour Party, apparently referring that the party doesn't have any plans for the country, if they come to power. Rishi Sunak shared a short video on the social media platform X. In the video, Sunak said, "Right, here we go again. Today I'm going to be doing an explainer on Labour's policy for our country's future." He then pointed to the clean board and left the room.

While sharing the video on X, Sunak wrote, "NEW: Labour's plan explained." Sunak has been repeatedly asserting that the Labour does not have any plans for UK and will push the country into "uncertainty." On May 25, UK PM Rishi Sunak launched an attack on the opposition Labour Party, alleging that they "don't have a plan" and will push the country into "uncertainty."

Earlier on May 22, Sunak, in a surprise announcement outside Downing Street, declared the general election on July 4. Taking to social media platform X, Sunak said, "We all know that Labour doesn't have a plan. But what does that actually mean if they got into power?"

"Uncertainty. Who knows what they would do in government? They won't tell us how they would fund any of their policies. They refused to meet our defence spending pledge. But what is the cost of this uncertainty?" he asked. The UK PM said that an uncertain future has consequences, which make the world "more dangerous". Sunak also affirmed that he has taken the "bold action" necessary to secure the country.

"An uncertain future has consequences. Our enemies notice. The world becomes more dangerous as they take advantage of our weakness. This leads to higher prices of food and fuel, as well as a greater risk of attacks against our nation," Sunak said. "It doesn't have to be this way. Inaction leads to uncertainty, so I've already taken the bold action necessary to secure our country. I've already increased defence spending and committed to protecting our allies," he said.

Attacking the opposition, Sunak said that the Conservatives are committed to protect the nation, while the whole country will be at risk if the Labour Party wins. "We commit to protecting our nation. They refused to meet our defence spending pledge. We take the decisions to protect our energy security. They blocked new sources of power for our country. We take the bold decisions necessary to secure our country. They do nothing," Sunak said.

"The consequences of uncertainty are clear. No plan means a more dangerous world. You, your family and our country are all at risk if Labour wins," he added. UK PM Rishi Sunak was required to hold a vote by January 2025 and had long avoided specifying his plans. However, a drop in inflation rates in May set the stage for him calling snap polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)