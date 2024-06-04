Pakistan: Protesters call for dismissal of Malakand university officials following death of student

Outraged demonstrators have rallied for the removal of top officials at the University of Malakand in the wake of a student's untimely demise, Dawn reported. The student, Mohammad Musa Khan, lost his life in a road accident after reportedly being expelled from the university hostel for playing the rabab on campus.

Organised by Hunari Tolona, Mafkoora, Pakistan Development Foundation, and Forum for Inquiry, Knowledge, and Review, the protest took the form of a musical demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club. Youth artists gathered in solidarity, showcasing their musical talents with the rabab to express their grief over Musa Khan's passing. Amidst a sea of placards and banners bearing messages of support for Musa Khan, protesters voiced their demands for justice. Renowned figures such as Hayat Roghani, Mohammad Bilal Sethi, and Prof Gulzar Jalal joined the demonstration, urging accountability for those responsible for Musa Khan's death, as reported by Dawn.

The demonstrators specifically called for the termination of the university's provost, hostel warden, and chief proctor, holding them accountable for their alleged roles in the tragic incident. They emphasized the need for stringent disciplinary action, including barring these officials from holding any future government positions. Furthermore, protesters advocated for the appointment of visionary leaders as university vice-chancellors, individuals who prioritize a deep appreciation for literature and the arts. They emphasized the importance of fostering a cultural environment within universities, advocating for students' rights to organise and participate in cultural events.

Central to their demands was a call for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Musa Khan's expulsion from the hostel and subsequent demise. The demonstrators underscored the need for transparency in addressing the grievances of students and ensuring accountability for any injustices committed. In a parallel demonstration, hundreds of University of Malakand students took to the streets to demand justice for Musa Khan. They blocked the Chakdara-Shamozai road, disrupting traffic flow, and demanded the immediate suspension of university officials allegedly involved in the student's expulsion and subsequent tragedy.

Among the rally's participants were prominent political figures, including ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and MPA Humayun Khan, who voiced their support for the students' demands. They condemned the university administration's actions and called for swift action to address the grievances of the student body. In response to mounting pressure, the University of Malakand has convened a meeting to address the issue at hand. The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, will bring together key university officials to discuss the situation and chart a path forward.

As the community mourns the loss of Mohammad Musa Khan, the calls for justice and accountability grow louder, underscoring the need for decisive action to address systemic issues within the university administration and ensure the safety and well-being of all students, Dawn reported. (ANI)

