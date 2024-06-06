PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina vow to continue working together to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047, Smart Bangladesh 2041

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulatory telephone call from his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina for his electoral victory, where the two leaders vowed to continue working together to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate PM Modi, reflecting the warmth and personal rapport between the two leaders.

"The two leaders pledged to continue working together to further deepen the historic and close ties under the renewed mandate towards achieving under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement. They further acknowledged the significant improvements achieved in the lives of the people of both countries in the last decade and looked forward to further enhancing the transformative relationship across all domains that include economic and development partnership, energy security, connectivity including digital linkages and people-to-people contacts among others.

Among the other global leaders, PM Modi also received telephone calls from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind K Jugnauth. During his call with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, PM Modi thanked PM Sunak for his warm wishes and reaffirmed his commitment to continue to work for further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in diverse areas.

PM Modi further conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming elections in the UK. While talking to Russian President Putin, the two leaders agreed to continue to work together to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in all areas.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to President Putin for Russia's ongoing chairmanship of BRICS during 2024, further agreeing to remain in touch. As Nepal PM Prachanda congratulated PM Modi on his electoral win, he expressed his conviction that under the leadership of PM Modi, India-Nepal relations will continue to further strengthen.

"Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister 'Prachanda' for his greetings. He fondly recalled the visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to India last year noting that they had then taken several initiatives to further strengthen the traditional, friendly and multifaceted partnership between the two countries," the PMO said in a statement. Nepal shares deep-rooted cultural and civilizational links with India and remains a special partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Mauritian Prime Minister Jugnauth also congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his historic third consecutive term as Prime Minister and underlined that this victory was a testament to the trust placed by the largest electorate of the world in Prime Minister Modi's leadership. "Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and reaffirmed his continued commitment to further strengthen the special relationship between India and Mauritius and deepen the long-standing bilateral collaboration in all areas as well as the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," according to the statement.

Following this PM replied to many country leaders including, US President Joe Biden, Barbados, Bhutan, China, Comoros, Czech, Republic, Guyana, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Latvia, Oman, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Seychelles, Serbia, S Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Ukraine. In a post on X, PM said that he was happy to receive a call from his friend US President Joe Biden, adding he genuinely valued his words and his appreciation for the Indian democracy.

While replying to the wishes of UAE president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi said, "Thank you dear brother @MohamedBinZayed for your warm words." "Building on the high momentum and upward trajectory of India-UAE ties in recent years, I look forward to working with you to achieve unprecedented heights in the years to come," he added.

Among the wishes from all over the world, the South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol also congratulated Modi to which he replied, "Dear Friend President Yoon @President_KR, thank you for your kind words. I look forward to deepening our Special Strategic Partnership and continuing the momentum of our high-level exchanges." The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)