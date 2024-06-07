Left Menu

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese ships, six military aircraft around nation

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has detected six Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and four Coast Guard ships around the nation between 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 6) and 6 a.m. on Friday (June 7), according to Taiwan News.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:11 IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has detected six Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and four Coast Guard ships around the nation between 6 a.m. on Thursday (June 6) and 6 a.m. on Friday (June 7), according to Taiwan News. According to the MND, one Chinese drone was spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), while one PLA helicopter was tracked in the southeast ADIZ.

Taiwan responded by sending aircraft, navy ships, and coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity, as per Taiwan News. China, since September 2020, has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Grey zone tactics are notably defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force." Moreover, as of of now the tensions continue to remain heightened between China and Taiwan since Lai Ching Te was sworn in as the new President of the self-governed island.

Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 54 times and naval/coast guard vessels 62 times so far this month. (ANI)

