AI should be aimed at fostering progress and well-being of all: PM Modi at G7 summit Outreach session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised that AI should be aimed at fostering progress and well-being of all. The Prime Minister said this while taking part in the Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence and Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean at the G7 Summit at Apulia, Italy on Friday.

PM Modi also congratulated the group on its 50th-anniversary milestone. "Talking of India's AI Mission premised on "AI for All", the Prime Minister emphasised that this technology should be aimed at fostering progress and well-being of all. He underlined that with this broader objective in mind, India was fostering international collaboration as a founding member of the Global Partnership for AI," PM Modi was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Further, PM Modi said that it is a matter of great satisfaction to attend the Summit after his re-election in the largest democratic exercise in the history of humankind. He also expressed that for technology to be successful, it had to be underpinned by a human-centric approach.

And, in this context, PM Modi shared India's success in leveraging digital technology for public service delivery, the statement read. Earlier in March, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted India-backed landmark global resolution on the promotion of "safe, secure and trustworthy" artificial intelligence (AI) systems that will also benefit sustainable development for all.

The nonbinding resolution proposed by the US and co-sponsored by India among 120 member countries was adopted by consensus without a vote. Moreover, the Prime Minister during the Outreach session, elaborated on India's energy transition pathway and noted that its approach was based on availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

He also underscored that the country was working towards achieving the target of NET ZERO by 2070. "Alluding to India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), he called upon the global community to join the tree plantation campaign launched by him on World Environment Day - "Plant4Mother" (Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam) and make it a mass movement with personal touch and global responsibility," the statement read.

Bringing the light on the Global South, PM Modi called for giving priority to the concerns of the Global South, in particular Africa. He recalled that it was a matter of honour for India that the AU was admitted as a permanent member of the G20 under its presidency.

The Outreach Session on Artificial Intelligence, energy, Africa and the Mediterranean was also addressed by President Emmanuel Macron of France. He was welcomed by Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni as India participated as an 'Outreach Nation' in the G7 Summit.

PM Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday late night to attend the G7 Outreach Summit. The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term. (ANI)

