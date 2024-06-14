At G7, PM Modi bats to prioritise Global South, in particular Africa

At the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to advocating for the well-being of the Global South, emphasising the significance of Africa in global affairs. He underscored India's dedication to fostering close ties with Africa, citing the landmark moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency.

PM Modi addressed the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, touching upon various subjects, including the transformative role of technology in human progress. "Spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean. Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress. The rise of technology in various aspects of human life has also reaffirmed the importance of cyber security. Spoke about how India is leveraging AI for its development journey. It is important that AI remain transparent, secure, accessible and responsible," said PM Modi in a post on X.

He emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in light of the widespread usage of technology and highlighted India's efforts in leveraging AI for development while ensuring transparency, security, accessibility, and responsibility. On the energy front, PM Modi outlined India's approach focused on availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to fulfilling its Climate Change Conference of the Parties (CoP) commitments ahead of schedule and emphasised India's efforts to transition towards a sustainable, green era based on the principles of Mission LiFE. Additionally, PM Modi highlighted the "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" campaign aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and making the planet more habitable for future generations.

"As far as energy is concerned, India's approach is based on availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability. We are working to fulfil our CoP commitments before the designated time period. India is working to usher in a Green Era, based on the principles of Mission LiFE. Also highlighted the campaign "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" to make our planet more sustainable," PM Modi's post on added. On the sidelines of G7, PM Modi met Macron, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Notably, India is participating in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country. The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. (ANI)

