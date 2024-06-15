Left Menu

Taiwan says new China Coast Guard regulation violates regional peace, stability

In a statement, Taiwan's MOFA stated that the unilateral implementation of Chinese law violates regional peace and stability.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:42 IST
Taiwan says new China Coast Guard regulation violates regional peace, stability
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday that the new regulations that would allow the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) to board vessels and detain foreign citizens accused of trespassing are in violation of international law, Taiwan News reported. In a statement, Taiwan's MOFA stated that the unilateral implementation of Chinese law violates regional peace and stability. It said that the new law will not only cause regional tensions but also impact the security of regional commercial shipping and fishing activities.

Taiwan's MOFA stated that it would closely monitor developments and condemned China's lack of respect for relevant international laws and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). As per the news report, China, under the guise of maintaining maritime order, continues to increase its military threats against other nations in the region, according to Taiwan News report.

The new measure, known as Regulation No. 3, which will bring a 2021 law governing the China Coast Guard (CCG) into force, is scheduled to take effect on June 15. Other nations that also have maritime sovereignty disputes with China, including the Philippines, have also expressed concern about Beijing's decision, Taiwan News reported. In a statement, Taiwan's MOFA said that it will continue to safeguard the security of foreign ships and crews passing through its waters. It further announced that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with regional allies and nations sharing the same values to deal with the potential impact of the new measures that will take effect today and to protect the rules-based international order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024