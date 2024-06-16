Left Menu

Pak cop fatally shoots two lawyers in Attock over personal grudge: Police

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Attock two lawyers were shot dead on Saturday when an assistant sub-inspector(ASI) officer from the elite forces, driven by a personal vendetta, resorted to gunfire.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two lawyers were shot dead in the Kachhari district of Attock on Saturday allegedly over a personal vendetta by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the elite forces, Dawn reported citing police. The deceased were identified as former District Bar Attock president advocate Israr Ahmed and advocate Zulfiqar Mirza.

According to a statement issued by Attock police's spokesperson, the ASI Intizar Shah was upset that he had to divorce his wife in a family court case because of advocate Ahmed. "ASI Intizar Shah of Elite Force Attock opened fire on Advocate Malik Israr due to a previous grudge, which killed Advocate Malik Israr and his colleague Advocate Zulfiqar Shah," the statement claimed.

The response from law enforcement was swift and decisive. The District Police Officer of Attock, Sardar Ghias Gul Khan, took immediate action, leading to the arrest of ASI Intizar Shah. Additionally, the in-charge of the Attock Elite Force and a Mohrar were detained on charges of negligence and carelessness, it said, adding that further investigation was underway. Separately, the police said that the suspect was arrested and transferred to the Attock City Police Station, and the bodies were moved to the district headquarters hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Inspector General of Police, Usman Anwar, has called for stringent measures against the suspect adding that he would "definitely" be punished after all stages of the investigation. A statement from the Punjab police spokesperson said a first information report was also registered. (ANI)

