Committed to work together to deal with important issues: Trudeau after meeting PM Modi in Italy

PM Modi met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Friday.

Committed to work together to deal with important issues: Trudeau after meeting PM Modi in Italy
A day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said there are some "important but sensitive" issues that the two countries need to work on together. He, however, refused to share much details of what the two leaders discussed, according to the Canada-based media channel, Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday (local time), Trudeau was asked about his meeting with PM Modi, to which he responded saying, "I think you can understand I'm not going to get into the details of this issue. There's important but sensitive issues that we need to follow up on. But, this was a commitment to work together in the coming times to deal with some very important issues." Being asked whether he received any assurance from PM Modi on the issue, the Canadian PM said, "Like I said I'm not going to get into it further but there are important issues that we need to work on and we will."

The G7 summit was held in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15, where India was invited as an 'Outreach Country' to the summit and had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union. PM Modi met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Friday (local time).

After the meeting, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit." The meeting came amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada. Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa had soured due to a row over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation that India was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, Columbia in June last year.

However, India has dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated." New Delhi has also said that Canada has not provided any "specific" evidence or relevant information in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case. Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. (ANI)

