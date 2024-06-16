Pakistan: JUI-F leader accuses PML-N of spreading false propaganda against party's ideology

The Jamiat Ulema-Islam-F on Saturday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of spreading false propaganda against its ideology and central leadership, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Speaking to reporters, JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah said, "The electoral defeat of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf nominee Shahzada Gustasab Khan in the NA-15 constituency is the result of our political strategy."

Kifayatullah said he had contested against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the February 8 elections held in the National Assembly-15 on the orders issued by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman fielded me in the election to defeat Nawaz Sharif and I followed his orders in letter and spirit." Kifayatullah said that JUI-F's ideology was completely different from the PML-N, Dawn reported.

JUI-F leader said, "We are committed to the cause of sharia in the country through a peaceful political struggle." He said that PML-N was using Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar to challenge the JUI-F party's ideology and mission to avenge PML-N's supremo's loss in NA-15 polls. Kifayatullah stated, "The PML-N has never remained popular in the NA-15 constituency stretched over to the rural parts of Mansehra and neighbouring Torghar district and it was me who secured over 53,000 votes in the general elections held in 2018," according to Dawn report.

He said that Safdar could not suffer his father-in-law's defeat in the polls and instead was searching for reasons behind Sharif's failure. JUI-F accused Captain Mohammad Safdar of being involved in the character assassination of him and his party party. He said, "Our party has been waging a political war against the largest poll rigging in the country's history, which paved the way for the installation of the PML-N government in the centre," as per the Dawn report.

Earlier on June 13, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a former ally, to again join the ruling coalition, Dawn reported. He also proposed the formation of a committee to address the prevailing political issues and asked the Maulana to join it. Shehbaz Sharif is leading a coalition government in Pakistan led by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Pakistan People's Party has given support to Sharif's party from outside but is not part of the government.

The JUI-F leader was asked to join the ruling alliance and also play his part by joining a proposed committee to resolve political tensions in the country, Dawn reported, citing a source in Pakistan PM's office. However, a JUI-F spokesperson has said the Maulana refused to join the government at the request of Shehbaz Sharif. "I don't think it's true (that the JUI-F will join the government). Seeking power is not a part of our politics. We already had a better offer before the formation of the present government," he claimed.

Notably, Maulana Fazl led an opposition alliance, namely the Pakistan Democratic Movement, during the PTI government. The PDM later formed a government in the Centre, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, after the ouster of Imran Khan in April 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)