Pak: Air quality in Islamabad declines amid lack of mitigation measures

The air quality in Islamabad continues to degrade due to the absence of effective mitigation measures and an increase in unregulated construction projects. Vehicular emissions and rapid industrialisation are identified as the primary contributors to escalating levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere, Dawn reported. Moreover, the water bodies in and around the federal capital are facing contamination from multiple sources, including industrial discharges, agricultural runoff, and untreated domestic waste. This deterioration in water quality poses serious threats to both public health and aquatic life.

Recent reports have highlighted significant concerns regarding Rawal Lake, a crucial water source for Rawalpindi, which is receiving untreated discharge from polluted streams, notably Korang Nullah, as reported by Dawn. The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has underscored the severe health risks associated with air pollution, including respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic conditions. To address these pressing issues, the EPA has initiated two pivotal projects aimed at comprehensively studying and mitigating air and water pollution.

The first project focuses on air pollution and involves the diligent collection of 24-hour samples of airborne Total Suspended Particulate (TSP) matter from various locations across Islamabad. Sampling sites include industrial areas such as I-9 and I-10, G-11 Markaz, and the rural vicinity of Taramri Chowk. The aim is to identify pollution hotspots and assess the health risks associated with TSP exposure. This data will inform future policies and interventions aimed at reducing particulate emissions and improving overall air quality in the capital. In parallel, the EPA has launched the second project titled 'Analysis of Surface and Reservoir Water Quality' to conduct extensive assessments of water quality in key water bodies. Composite samples have been collected from Korang River, Angoori Dam, Chattar Park, Rumli, Jinnah Nullah, Bhara Kahu Nullah, as well as Rawal Dam and Simly Dam. These samples are currently being analysed to detect contaminants and evaluate water quality parameters comprehensively.

The EPA emphasises the importance of these studies in identifying pollution sources, assessing contamination levels, and providing recommendations to optimise water quality for the residents of Islamabad. The findings will play a crucial role in developing effective water management strategies and safeguarding aquatic ecosystems. According to the EPA, these proactive measures to analyse and mitigate air and water pollution are expected to yield substantial environmental and public health benefits. By identifying and quantifying pollution sources and their impact on airborne particulates, the air quality study will support the formulation of policies aimed at reducing emissions and minimising pollution-related health risks.

Similarly, the comprehensive water quality analysis will contribute significantly to ensuring access to clean and safe water resources in Islamabad, thereby protecting aquatic habitats and enhancing overall environmental sustainability. In a statement, the EPA reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing environmental quality and public health through evidence-based policies and proactive interventions. The agency remains dedicated to addressing the challenges posed by air and water pollution, aiming to secure a sustainable and healthy environment for all residents of the federal capital, Dawn reported. (ANI)

