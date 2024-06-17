Left Menu

PoJK: Public frustration grows over government's handling of bridge construction projects

Infrastructure development in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly concerning bridges, has faced significant challenges recently.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:54 IST
PoJK: Public frustration grows over government's handling of bridge construction projects
Public frustration grows over government's handling of bridge development in PoJK. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoJK

Infrastructure development in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly concerning bridges, has faced significant challenges recently. Insufficient funding and budgetary constraints have delayed bridge projects, resulting in delays, compromised construction quality, and the inability to implement crucial safety measures.

Additionally, there is growing dissatisfaction among the public towards Sardar Mir Akbar, a minister in the PoJK government. The locals are unhappy not only with his neglect of their demands for a new bridge in the Chatter area but also with his actions exacerbating tensions. In a recent meeting, Sardar reportedly mistreated people who were advocating for the completion of a long-awaited bridge.

Sardar Jahangir, President of United Forum, Bagh, said, "Sardar Mir Akbar, a minister in the government, was anticipated to bring relief to the residents of Chatter. However, his recent speeches there were rather upsetting; he attempted to create division among the people." "We strongly condemn this behaviour and wish to convey a message: if substantial progress is not made on the construction of the bridge by the 29th, we will escalate our protests against Sardar Mir Akbar and the PoJK government," he said in an interview.

Bureaucratic procedures, permits, and approvals often create delays in construction projects. The complexity of regulatory frameworks and legal disputes further complicates the construction process. Moreover, there is widespread frustration among the public as they expect government officials to al least demonstrate empathy towards their demands.

Sardar Jahangir said that if a government official speaks irresponsibly and worsens the situation, Sardar Mir Akbar will be held accountable for the consequences. "This should be clearly understood," he added.

PoJK suffers from inadequate infrastructure that hampers economic growth and quality of life for its residents. Corruption further exacerbates these challenges, with reports of funds meant for infrastructure projects being siphoned off through bribery, nepotism, and embezzlement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024