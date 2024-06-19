On behalf of Abdullah bin Zayed, Noura Al Kaabi participates in 25th anniversary ceremony of Kosovo's Liberation Day

Pristina [Kosovo], June 19 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, attended the 25th anniversary ceremony of Kosovo's Liberation Day, which was held under the patronage of Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo.

During this occasion, Al Kaabi commended the close ties between the UAE and the Republic of Kosovo across several fields. She stated, "The UAE and Kosovo are bound by deep-rooted ties based on cooperation across all fields, which stems from the two countries' keenness to enhance bilateral relations and advance them further, to achieve stability and prosperity for their peoples."

Al Kaabi congratulated the Republic of Kosovo on this occasion and expressed her wishes to the government and people of Kosovo for further progress, development, and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)