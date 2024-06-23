Mainland Affairs Council criticises China's death penalty for 'Diehard' Taiwan independence advocates

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Friday denounced a new guideline issued by Chinese authorities threatening to punish "diehard" advocates of Taiwan independence with the death penalty, calling the move detrimental to bilateral people-to-people exchanges, Central News Agency (CNA) reported. In a press release, the MAC called the guideline laid out by Chinese officials earlier that day "regrettable" and described it as provocative and harmful to exchanges between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"The Beijing authorities have no jurisdiction over Taiwan," stated the MAC, the leading government agency handling cross-strait affairs, adding that China's "so-called laws and regulations have no binding force on our people." However, the MAC also advised Taiwanese residents in China or contemplating travel there to exercise caution, according to CNA report.

At a press conference in Beijing, Chinese officials unveiled guidelines on punishing "Taiwan independence diehards" convicted of "inciting secession," under which those involved in serious cases against the country could receive the death penalty. The guidelines, drafted in accordance with existing Chinese laws such as the 2005 Anti-Secession Law, detail offenses of splitting the country and inciting secession and the penalties for those found guilty of such offences.

According to Xinhua news agency, the guidelines jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the ministries of public security, state security, and justice, will take effect upon release. "The document, based on the Anti-Secession Law, the Criminal Law, and the Criminal Procedure Law, provides more specific rules concerning conviction and sentencing in such cases, as well as relevant procedures, serving as guidance for the judiciary in handling related cases," Xinhua reported.

It outlines clearly defined circumstances in which a few diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists, through actions such as organising, planning, or executing schemes of "de jure independence," or seeking independence through foreign support or force, would face criminal responsibility. Additionally, it stipulates that those found to have colluded with foreign institutions, organizations, or individuals in committing such crimes should receive harsher punishment.

Under Article 6 of the document, those guilty of the crime of splitting the state may face the death penalty if the offense causes significant harm to the state and its people or if the circumstances are particularly severe. The guidelines emphasise principles of balancing leniency and severity and ensuring proportionality in judicial proceedings, Xinhua reported.

It stated that if diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists voluntarily renounce their stance, cease separatist activities, and take steps to mitigate or reverse harm or prevent its spread, they may have their cases dismissed or be exempted from prosecution. (ANI)

