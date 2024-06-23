Pakistan: New case of Congo virus reported in Quetta

With the case of Congo viruses on the rise across Pakistan, another new case of the virus has been detected in Quetta, ARY News reported citing sources on Sunday. The patient is a 32-year-old, admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital's isolation ward, and is now under medical care.

The hospital sources revealed that the patient is a resident of Qila Saifullah, a city in the Qila Saifullah district of the Balochistan province of Pakistan. This is, by far the 13th case of the Congo virus reported in Pakistan this year. One patient infected with the virus also lost life this year, according to ARY News.

Earlier, an 18-year-old who was diagnosed with Congo virus breathed his last in Peshawar. The patient was taken to Khyber Teaching Hospital on May 17, after some symptoms caught their attention. Citing sources, ARY News reported that the patient had been experiencing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and vomiting.

No other Congo virus cases have been identified among the patient's contacts, including medical workers and family members. It stated that the disease is caused by the tick-borne Nairovirus. This virus is carried by animals such as cattle, goats, sheep, and hares, and it is transferred to humans by tick bites or contact with infected blood or tissues during and after slaughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)