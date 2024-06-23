Left Menu

Pakistan: New case of Congo virus reported in Quetta

With the case of Congo viruses on the rise across Pakistan, another new case of the virus has been detected in Quetta, ARY News reported citing sources on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:55 IST
Pakistan: New case of Congo virus reported in Quetta
Representative image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

With the case of Congo viruses on the rise across Pakistan, another new case of the virus has been detected in Quetta, ARY News reported citing sources on Sunday. The patient is a 32-year-old, admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital's isolation ward, and is now under medical care.

The hospital sources revealed that the patient is a resident of Qila Saifullah, a city in the Qila Saifullah district of the Balochistan province of Pakistan. This is, by far the 13th case of the Congo virus reported in Pakistan this year. One patient infected with the virus also lost life this year, according to ARY News.

Earlier, an 18-year-old who was diagnosed with Congo virus breathed his last in Peshawar. The patient was taken to Khyber Teaching Hospital on May 17, after some symptoms caught their attention. Citing sources, ARY News reported that the patient had been experiencing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and vomiting.

No other Congo virus cases have been identified among the patient's contacts, including medical workers and family members. It stated that the disease is caused by the tick-borne Nairovirus. This virus is carried by animals such as cattle, goats, sheep, and hares, and it is transferred to humans by tick bites or contact with infected blood or tissues during and after slaughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024