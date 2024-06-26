UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Andry Nirina Rajoelina of Madagascar on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Rajoelina and to Prime Minister Christian Ntsay on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

