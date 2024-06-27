Holding the US responsible for the terrorist attack at Sevastopol, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine, with support from the United States and its satellites, committed heinous crimes against civilians in Russia. "There is no doubt that the United States is involved in this ominous crime. Washington and its satellites have created and nurtured the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv. They are cherishing and supporting their Ukrainian puppets, using them to wage a war against Russia, and encouraging them to commit acts of international terrorism and kill Russian civilians, including with the use of cluster munitions, one of the most terrible types of inhumane weapons. A response to this crime will inevitably follow," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the attack in Sevastopol.

Four people, including two children, lost their lives in the Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian-controlled Sevastopol in overnight attacks on June 23. The Russian-installed officials said that over 100 people also suffered shrapnel wounds, as per Al Jazeera.

"On June 23, the Kyiv regime, with support from the United States and its satellites, committed yet another heinous terrorist crime against civilians in Russia by firing missiles at Sevastopol. For their terrorist attack, they specially chose a day--Holy Trinity Sunday--one of the most important holidays celebrated by the Russian Orthodox Church," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Four people were killed, including a two-year-old boy, who was playing on the municipal beach, and a nine-year-old girl, whereas 151 people applied for medical assistance; 82 people--55 adults and 27 children--were hospitalized, many of them in a grave condition, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

According to the Defence Ministry of Russia, the attackers used US ATACMS operational missiles with cluster warheads for greater kill ability. All flight data was entered by US military crews based on US reconnaissance satellite inputs. A Global Hawk US reconnaissance drone was on duty off Crimea. "The Investigative Committee of Russia has promptly started an investigation into this crime. All those implicated in this and other terrorist attacks in the territory of the Russian Federation will incur inevitable punishment." the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian Federation is again urging them to give a proper assessment to yet another outrage perpetrated by the Kyiv regime and the West. Russia expresses its sincere gratitude for the condolences conveyed by officials from friendly states and by members of the European and US public. The words of commiseration continue to come in," it added. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Monday, condemning the incident as a "proxy war" instigated by Washington and vowing retaliatory measures in response.

Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has consistently framed the conflict as a proxy war with Western support. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed reporters, asserting that the US supplies weapons to Ukraine to safeguard its sovereignty. Ambassador Tracy conveyed regret over any civilian casualties resulting from the recent escalation, as reported by Al Jazeera. The Kremlin has strongly criticised the US decision to allow Ukraine to deploy supplied weapons against targets within Russian territory, warning of potential escalation and repercussions.

It said that the "western capitals continue to criminally hush up the Zelenskyy regime's barbarous actions." (ANI)

