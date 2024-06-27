Philippines envoy praises President Murmu mentioning BrahMos project during speech in joint session of Parliament

Philippines' Ambassador to India, Jose Francisco Ignacio, expressed pride in President Droupadi Murmu mentioning the BrahMos project between India and the Philippines during her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday. Highlighting the project as a crucial element of bilateral relations between the two nations in their 75th year of diplomatic ties, Ambassador Ignacio remarked positively on the current trajectory of India-Philippines relations.

"We are very proud that the President made mention of our BrahMos project with India, which is an important part of our bilateral relations in the 75th year. India-Philippines relations are going very well," Ignacio told ANI. In January 2022, the Philippines concluded a USD 375 million deal with India for three batteries of shore-based anti-ship variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, becoming the first export customer for the joint venture missile between India and Russia. The first batch of missiles was delivered this April.

President Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, which was her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. "The BrahMos missile defence deal with the Philippines has strengthened India's standing in the defence export sector," said President Murmu in her address.

Meanwhile, on the President's address, the Ambassador of Slovakia to India, Robert Maxian, said he was privileged to listen to the President's address. "It was a privilege to listen to the Presidential speech today. We would like to widen our cooperation with India by increasing our trade and investment," Maxian told ANI.

In her address, President Murmu assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget. President Murmu also said that the government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy.

She added that India has united the world on many issues during its G20 presidency. Delegates from various nations arrived at the Parliament ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint session of both Houses.

Apart from Ambassador Ignacio, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, and envoys of other nations also arrived at the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)