INS Sunayana enters Port Victoria as part of long-range deployment in Indian Ocean Region

The ship's visit coincided with the celebration of the 48th National Day of the Seychelles on June 29.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:04 IST
INS Sunayana enters Port Victoria in Seychelles (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Seychelles

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayna entered Port Victoria, Seychelles, as part of her long-range deployment in the South Western Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Ministry of Defence informed in a press release. The ship's visit coincided with the celebration of the 48th National Day of the Seychelles on June 29.

An Indian Navy marching contingent along with a Naval band will participate in the military parade organised as part of the Seychelles National Day celebrations. The deployment of an Indian Naval ship marks the sustained participation of an Indian military contingent since 1976 reaffirming bonhomie between the two nations, according to the ministry's press release.

During the port call, social interactions, engagements with the Seychelles Defence Force, special yoga sessions, ships open to visitors, and community outreach programmes are scheduled. An aerial demonstration of the indigenously built Naval ALH is also planned during the port call. Deployment of INS Sunayna is in consonance with the vision of Security & Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) promoting collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the IOR.

This comes after INS Sunayna's two-day-long visit to Port Louis on June 24. INS Sunayna last visited Port Victoria in Seychelles on June 18, where the ship undertook joint Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ) Surveillance with the Seychelles Coast Guard during the deployment.

The INS Sunayna's visit to Seychelles aimed at further strengthening the camaraderie and mutual cooperation between the two navies in line with the vision of SAGAR. Following its arrival, the INS Sunayna was received by officials of the Seychelles Coast Guard and the Embassy of India.

Moreover, during the ship's visit, the Indian Navy and Seychelles Defence Forces' personnel engaged in official and social interactions and cross-deck visits. The ship also undertook joint EEZ surveillance with the Seychelles Coast Guard during the deployment. (ANI)

