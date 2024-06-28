Left Menu

Manika Jain appointed as new Ambassador of India to Romania

1993), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, as the new Ambassador of India to Romania.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:16 IST
Manika Jain appointed as new Ambassador of India to Romania
IFS Manika Jain (Photo/X@manikajainifs). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed Manika Jain (IFS: 1993), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, as the new Ambassador of India to Romania.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said. (ANI)

