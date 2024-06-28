Manika Jain appointed as new Ambassador of India to Romania
1993), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, as the new Ambassador of India to Romania.
ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed Manika Jain (IFS: 1993), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, as the new Ambassador of India to Romania.
She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MEA
- Ministry of External Affairs
- Manika Jain
- Ambassador
- India
- Romania
- IFS
- ANI
- Appointment
- Diplomacy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Indian Mission Mobilizes Aid for Victims
Sunny Deol Announces Border 2: India's Biggest War Film
"Let the ball do the talking...": Indian pacer Arshdeep after win over USA
"We're only a fledgling team": USA head coach Stuart Law after loss against India
Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Including 14 from Kerala