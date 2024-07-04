UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independence Day
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Joe Biden of the United States of America on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:31 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Joe Biden of the United States of America on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the US President. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Illinois Man Backs Out of Guilty Plea in Independence Day Parade Shooting
UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day
Delhi Declares Dry Days During Festivals and Independence Day
President Herzog praises President Biden at US Independence Day event
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day