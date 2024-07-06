Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Criticizes 2024 Election Transparency, Calls for Political Consensus

Pakistani political leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the transparency of the upcoming 2024 general elections, labeling them as 'not transparent.' Though he acknowledged historical rigging against his party, he dismissed claims that the recent elections were the worst in Pakistan's history.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, Bilawal stressed the necessity of a political consensus to eliminate election rigging. 'Politicians need to agree that the match should be played fairly and the result should also be accepted,' he declared.

Bilawal underscored PPP's commitment to election reforms and lamented obstacles created by rival parties. He highlighted the ongoing adjudication of rigging cases and emphasized fair electoral practices.

Discussing healthcare, Bilawal lauded the Sindh government's establishment of a state-of-the-art liver transplant hospital in Gambat and promised similar advancements for Quetta.

Bilawal reiterated PPP's stance on abolishing the National Accountability Bureau, blaming it for political manipulation and hampering democratic progress. He expressed disappointment over the lack of consensus on this issue.

On budget issues, he critiqued the PML-N for failing to honor agreements despite PPP's support to ensure national stability. Bilawal reaffirmed PPP's dedication to electoral integrity, healthcare, and economic reform to address national challenges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)