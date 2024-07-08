India-Russia Economic Ties Strengthen Amid High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced a substantial enhancement in the economic relationship between the two countries. Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the upcoming meeting between PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This gathering serves as an opportunity to assess our relationship comprehensively. One major shift is the remarkable growth in our economic relations with Russia. At the leadership level, it's a prime moment for PM Modi and President Putin to engage directly," Jaishankar highlighted. He also noted that the annual summit, delayed due to the leaders' diverse commitments, remains a valued tradition.

Jaishankar further commented on the issue of Indians stranded in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone. He stressed the urgency of bringing back Indian citizens conscripted into the Russian Army, highlighting continued diplomatic efforts with Russian authorities. Jaishankar represented India at the recent SCO Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, reinforcing India's active diplomatic engagements. Prime Minister Modi is slated for official visits to Russia and Austria from July 8-10.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)