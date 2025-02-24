U.S. Abstains from U.N. Resolution on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
The United States abstained from a U.N. vote on a resolution it drafted concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine after amendments by European nations. The move raised concerns over U.S. diplomatic efforts with Russia, led by Donald Trump, and highlighted differing views on peace proceedings within the Assembly.
In a pivotal U.N. General Assembly vote, the United States abstained from supporting a resolution it had originally drafted to mark Russia's invasion of Ukraine's third anniversary. This abstention followed modifications introduced by European nations, signaling a diplomatic rift and intensifying global tensions over the ongoing conflict.
Initially, the U.S. draft extended condolences for the loss of life in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reiterated the U.N.'s role in pursuing peace. In contrast, European amendments highlighted Russia's full-scale invasion and underscored the necessity for a comprehensive peace aligned with U.N. values.
Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea emphasized the need for unified support towards ending the war. However, this diplomatic effort follows President Trump's controversial engagement with Russia, unsettling European allies. The resolution, eventually adopted with substantial abstentions, showcases complex global political dynamics and varying approaches to conflict resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian official says US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports AP.
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold talks at White House.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in White House for talks with US President Donald Trump.
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.
UN Council's Surprising Shift on Ukraine-Russia Peace Resolution