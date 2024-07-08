Left Menu

India Pushes for Better Deal in Rs 50,000 Crore Rafale Marine Jet Negotiations with France

India is pushing for a better price during critical negotiations with France over a Rs 50,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale Marine jets. The talks are focused on price, integration of Indian weapons, and other enhancements. The jets will operate from INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

Rafale fighter jet (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India is bargaining hard for a better price during the ongoing negotiation with France for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine jets, a deal anticipated to exceed Rs 50,000 crore. The second round of talks commenced on Monday and will likely extend for 10-12 days, according to defence sources.

The French offer, encompassing weapon systems, India-specific enhancements, and landing equipment for the aircraft, totals over Rs 50,000 crore. India seeks a more favorable price, sources said. The French package includes integrating Indian weapons like the Astra air-to-air missile, and demonstrating the aircraft's capabilities from Indian carriers during trials.

India aims to use the pricing of a previous deal for 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force as a baseline, with adjustments for inflation. Naval twin-engine jets, requiring additional capabilities such as carrier-specific landing gear, generally cost more than their air force counterparts. The negotiations, which began around June 12, involve officials from France's Directorate General of Armament.

The Rafale Marine jets will be deployed on the Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, operating from their home base at INS Dega in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. France had responded to India's tender for the jets in December last year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

