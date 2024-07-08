Left Menu

Israel Moves to Overhaul Waste Management Amid Market Failures

Israel's Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is pushing for an urgent legislative amendment to address inefficiencies in the waste management sector. The temporary order aims to classify waste treatment as an essential service, ensuring better regulation and competitive pricing until permanent legislation is enacted.

08-07-2024
Israel's Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman is advocating for emergency legislation to rectify deficiencies in the nation's waste management system. This move aims to better regulate the waste economy and address market failures.

Silman has sought the cooperation of the Finance, Interior, and Economy Ministers to expedite a temporary order that would classify waste management as an essential service. This order would grant the ministry greater operational control, including the authority to enforce fair service pricing to prevent environmental hazards.

Currently, the Ministry of Environmental Protection lacks the necessary legal authority to ensure consistent waste services. Hence, Silman proposes this interim measure to bridge the gap until permanent legislative action can be taken, ensuring citizens receive essential waste management services without disruption.

