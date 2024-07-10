Left Menu

The Urumqi Massacre: A Deep Dive into China's Ethnic Policies and Global Repercussions

The Urumqi Massacre, a pivotal event highlighting China's oppressive policies against ethnic minorities, resulted in 197 deaths and 1700 injuries. Human rights organizations argue these figures are underestimated. A recent EVCSP report sheds light on the ongoing repression and international condemnation faced by China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:45 IST
The Urumqi Massacre: A Deep Dive into China's Ethnic Policies and Global Repercussions
Uyghur Americans commemorate 15th anniversary of Urumqi massacre (Photo/XX/@Uyghur_American). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Urumqi Massacre is regarded as one of the darkest chapters in China's systemic oppression and genocide of ethnic minorities. Official sources report 197 deaths and 1700 injuries during the riots, but human rights organizations claim these figures are significantly downplayed, according to a report by the European Values Center for Security Policy (EVCSP) released on Tuesday.

The EVCSP report includes the statement of Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress, who described the Urumqi Massacre as the 'turning point from China's ethnic segregation and discrimination policy to the beginning of the genocidal ethnic policy.' He noted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues tightening its control over the East Turkistan region under the facade of counterterrorism. According to the report, genocidal activities persist in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) despite criticism from the US and Europe over the forced labor of the Uyghur community.

Furthermore, China is rapidly stripping Uyghurs of their political, social, and cultural rights, leading to the erasure of Uyghur identity, culture, and customs. The CCP's response to the Urumqi riots involved mass arrests, detentions, and bolstered security operations across East Turkestan, coupled with torture and forced confessions. As a result, the XUAR has become one of the most surveilled areas globally, with advanced technologies used to monitor and control the population, claimed the EVCSP report, a Czech NGO founded in 2005.

The global community condemns China's genocidal activities in the XUAR and the Urumqi Massacre, leading to strained international relations and criticism from multiple human rights organizations. Calls for sanctions and other punitive measures have emerged. The Uyghur diaspora worldwide commemorates the Urumqi Massacre through various events. This year, the World Uyghur Congress organized a protest in front of the United Nations Office in Geneva to honor the victims of the peaceful demonstrations, noted the report. The Urumqi Massacre underscores critical issues of ethnic human rights, regional stability, international relations, and China's state policies. Addressing these issues requires a nuanced and informed approach that considers the historical, cultural, and socio-political complexities of the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024