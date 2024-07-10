Left Menu

IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Following Rocket Attack

The Israel Defence Forces carried out airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's air defense systems and a weapons warehouse in Lebanon after a deadly rocket attack by the group on the Golan Heights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:08 IST
IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Following Rocket Attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 10 (ANI/TPS): In a significant overnight operation, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted airstrikes on key Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures. The targeted sites included two air defense systems located in Janta, deep inside Lebanon, and Rashit in southern Lebanon.

In addition to these strikes, IAF warplanes also hit a Hezbollah weapons warehouse situated in the village of Kfarkela, southern Lebanon. These tactical attacks were aimed at crippling the operational capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The airstrikes were carried out in retaliation for a recent incident where Hezbollah launched 40 rockets at the Golan Heights, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals, a married couple. (ANI/TPS)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

