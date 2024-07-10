IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Following Rocket Attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 10 (ANI/TPS): In a significant overnight operation, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted airstrikes on key Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures. The targeted sites included two air defense systems located in Janta, deep inside Lebanon, and Rashit in southern Lebanon.

In addition to these strikes, IAF warplanes also hit a Hezbollah weapons warehouse situated in the village of Kfarkela, southern Lebanon. These tactical attacks were aimed at crippling the operational capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The airstrikes were carried out in retaliation for a recent incident where Hezbollah launched 40 rockets at the Golan Heights, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals, a married couple. (ANI/TPS)

