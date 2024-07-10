Indian Medical Students Assist in Wake of Kyiv Children's Hospital Attack

Indian medical students studying in Ukraine have stepped up to assist local doctors and rescue workers following a devastating attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. The Ministry expressed heartfelt gratitude, emphasizing that these students, through their dedication and actions, exemplified shared values of humanity and the sanctity of life.

The incident occurred amidst heightened tensions, where the hospital, a crucial lifeline for children in the region, came under fire. Indian students, despite facing their own challenges amidst the conflict, provided crucial support, aiding medical staff in treating patients and assisting rescue operations. 'Indian students who study medicine in Ukraine helped our doctors and rescuers after Russia's attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv. Thank you to those who share the values of life,' said Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X.

A children's hospital in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile strike on Monday, resulting in significant damage and causing patients and their families to flee in fear. The attack, part of a larger aerial assault on Ukrainian cities during morning rush hour, has led to the tragic death of at least 43 people, authorities reported on Tuesday, CNN stated. In Austria, today PM Modi emphasized the importance of 'dialogue and diplomacy' in resolving global conflicts, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine.

'I have said earlier also that this is not the time for war,' said PM Modi during the India-Austria joint press statement, adding, 'We won't be able to find a solution to problems in the warfield. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required.' Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi, during his recent bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raised the issue of the killings of children during conflicts and said it is 'heart-wrenching' when innocent children die. The Prime Minister noted that everyone who believes in humanity is hurt when there is a loss of lives.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, which he termed a devastating blow to peace efforts. Zelenskyy posted on social media platform X that 37 people, including three children, were killed and 170 others were injured due to Russia's missile strike at the largest children's hospital in Kyiv. (ANI)

