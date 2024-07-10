Russia and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership with $57 Billion Trade Turnover
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov highlighted the growth in trade between Russia and India, reaching $57 billion in 2023. He noted a continued momentum into 2024 with a 23% increase. Manturov and PM Modi's mutual efforts aim to bolster bilateral trade, investment, and cultural ties.
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has underscored the strategic importance of the India-Russia partnership, noting a remarkable increase in trade turnover, which reached $57 billion in 2023.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Manturov revealed the ongoing momentum in 2024, with trade nearing $18 billion by April, reflecting a 60% growth from previous years. He expressed optimism about future Russo-Indian relations, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, emphasizing India's critical role in Russia's foreign policy.
Manturov attributed the trade growth to mutual interests and shared economic goals, as stated in Russia's new foreign policy concept. He highlighted various collaborative efforts in sectors including industrial, fuel and energy, IT, and transport, while projecting continued growth and diversification in areas like shipbuilding and digital technologies.
