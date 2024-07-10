Left Menu

Russia and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership with $57 Billion Trade Turnover

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov highlighted the growth in trade between Russia and India, reaching $57 billion in 2023. He noted a continued momentum into 2024 with a 23% increase. Manturov and PM Modi's mutual efforts aim to bolster bilateral trade, investment, and cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:47 IST
Russia and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership with $57 Billion Trade Turnover
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has underscored the strategic importance of the India-Russia partnership, noting a remarkable increase in trade turnover, which reached $57 billion in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Manturov revealed the ongoing momentum in 2024, with trade nearing $18 billion by April, reflecting a 60% growth from previous years. He expressed optimism about future Russo-Indian relations, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, emphasizing India's critical role in Russia's foreign policy.

Manturov attributed the trade growth to mutual interests and shared economic goals, as stated in Russia's new foreign policy concept. He highlighted various collaborative efforts in sectors including industrial, fuel and energy, IT, and transport, while projecting continued growth and diversification in areas like shipbuilding and digital technologies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024