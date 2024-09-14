Left Menu

UKPNP President Condemns Extrajudicial Killings in Pakistan-Controlled Kashmir

Jamil Maqsood, UKPNP’s Foreign Affairs Committee President, criticizes the ongoing extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Maqsood calls for international action and reforms to end lawlessness and protect human rights.

Jamil Maqsood, Secretary, Foreign Affairs at the United Kashmir People's National Party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jamil Maqsood, the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has condemned the alarming increase in extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Maqsood unequivocally denounced the continuous and unrestrained killing of innocent Kashmiris in Pakistan.

In the most recent incident in Rawalpindi, Maqsood stated that such heinous crimes by the police are stark reminders of the 'lawlessness, oppression, and human rights abuses' that Kashmiris face in regions controlled by Pakistan. He highlighted that these incidents reveal how the very institutions meant to protect civilians in Pakistan are instead committing acts of brutality, with a complete lack of accountability or justice.

'The Pakistani government's failure to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of its citizens, specifically Kashmiris, is not only incompetence but a willful disregard for human rights,' Maqsood declared. 'This grave negligence has created an environment of impunity where law enforcement operates with blatant disregard for human life.' He added that Kashmiris in PoJK have endured decades of suffering under oppressive conditions, and the latest incident exemplifies Pakistan's inability to protect its vulnerable communities, with political expediency prioritized over justice.

Maqsood urged international human rights organizations and global powers, including the United Nations, to take notice of these violations and hold Pakistan accountable for flouting international human rights obligations. 'The global community cannot stand by while Pakistan commits these heinous crimes against Kashmiris,' he asserted.

'I demand an immediate and thorough investigation into the Rawalpindi murder and accountability for all those involved, including law enforcement. Pakistan must stop its oppressive tactics and institute meaningful reforms to prioritize the rule of law and citizen protection,' Maqsood insisted. He emphasized that the UKPNP will continue to champion the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people.

'We will not be silenced until justice is served and those responsible for these barbaric acts face legal consequences. We urge the international community to condemn these violent acts and ensure Pakistan upholds its international human rights responsibilities. Kashmiris deserve to live in peace without fear of persecution, and we will persist in our struggle until these fundamental rights are achieved,' Maqsood concluded. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

