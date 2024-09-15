Left Menu

UAE Leaders Extend Independence Day Greetings to Central American Nations

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with other UAE leaders, sent congratulatory messages to the Presidents of Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and El Salvador in honor of their countries' Independence Days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:43 IST
UAE President congratulates Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala presidents on their Independence days (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conveyed congratulatory messages to President Xiomara Castro of Honduras, President Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra of Nicaragua, President Bernardo Arevalo of Guatemala, President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica, and President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, celebrating their countries' Independence Days.

Similarly, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, extended their felicitations to the Presidents of these Central American nations on the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

