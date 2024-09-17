Union Minister Puri Highlights India's Transition to Green Energy in US Visit
During his visit to the US, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized India's significant achievements in urban development and green energy initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Puri discussed various collaborations, including the US-India Strategic Energy Cooperation Partnership, and highlighted India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, currently visiting the United States, emphasized on Monday that the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued the developmental work from the past decade, targeting a 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' Puri cited a substantial increase in urban spending and success in housing and rural gas supply initiatives.
Speaking on the US-India Strategic Energy Cooperation Partnership, Puri noted advancements in traditional energy and emerging fields like biofuels and green hydrogen. He underscored India's proactive approach towards energy transition, revealing impressive milestones in fuel blending targets achieved ahead of schedule.
Puri highlighted India's significant economic growth and the country's readiness to collaborate with global entities in enhancing exploration and production sectors. He emphasized the nation's growing energy demand and its efforts to adopt sustainable energy solutions, drawing strength from cooperation with the United States.
