Left Menu

Union Minister Puri Highlights India's Transition to Green Energy in US Visit

During his visit to the US, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized India's significant achievements in urban development and green energy initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Puri discussed various collaborations, including the US-India Strategic Energy Cooperation Partnership, and highlighted India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:58 IST
Union Minister Puri Highlights India's Transition to Green Energy in US Visit
Hardeep Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, currently visiting the United States, emphasized on Monday that the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued the developmental work from the past decade, targeting a 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' Puri cited a substantial increase in urban spending and success in housing and rural gas supply initiatives.

Speaking on the US-India Strategic Energy Cooperation Partnership, Puri noted advancements in traditional energy and emerging fields like biofuels and green hydrogen. He underscored India's proactive approach towards energy transition, revealing impressive milestones in fuel blending targets achieved ahead of schedule.

Puri highlighted India's significant economic growth and the country's readiness to collaborate with global entities in enhancing exploration and production sectors. He emphasized the nation's growing energy demand and its efforts to adopt sustainable energy solutions, drawing strength from cooperation with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024