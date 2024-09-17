Pakistan's Government Denies Military Trial for Imran Khan

Pakistan's federal government announced on Monday that a military trial for former Prime Minister Imran Khan is not being considered, reported Dawn. Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal conveyed this to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during a hearing of Khan's petition.

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently jailed, filed the petition against his potential military trial related to the May 9 riots. However, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked the government to provide a definitive response by September 24.

The judge inquired whether military authorities notify the accused before court martial proceedings. The Additional Attorney General and a defence ministry law officer explained the procedure and assured that no decision has been taken yet regarding Khan's trial.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer, Uzair Bhandari, pointed out statements from other legal representatives suggesting a military trial and referred to a press conference hinting at the same. The court has sought a categorical response and has adjourned the hearing to September 24.

