Left Menu

Pakistan's Government Denies Military Trial for Imran Khan

Pakistan's federal government told Islamabad High Court that a military trial for former PM Imran Khan is not under consideration. The hearing relates to Khan's petition over potential military court proceedings following May 9 riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:13 IST
Pakistan's Government Denies Military Trial for Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo: X@PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's federal government announced on Monday that a military trial for former Prime Minister Imran Khan is not being considered, reported Dawn. Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal conveyed this to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during a hearing of Khan's petition.

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently jailed, filed the petition against his potential military trial related to the May 9 riots. However, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb asked the government to provide a definitive response by September 24.

The judge inquired whether military authorities notify the accused before court martial proceedings. The Additional Attorney General and a defence ministry law officer explained the procedure and assured that no decision has been taken yet regarding Khan's trial.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer, Uzair Bhandari, pointed out statements from other legal representatives suggesting a military trial and referred to a press conference hinting at the same. The court has sought a categorical response and has adjourned the hearing to September 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024