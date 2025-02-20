Left Menu

Pakistan High Court Orders Release of PTI Workers

The Islamabad High Court ordered the release of over 120 workers of Imran Khan's PTI after approving their bail. The detainees were arrested during a protest in Islamabad last year. They must submit an affidavit pledging non-involvement in future protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:21 IST
Pakistan High Court Orders Release of PTI Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal development, the Islamabad High Court has approved the release on bail of over 120 workers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This follows their arrest during a protest in November last year, challenging the police's response to dissent.

The two-judge bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, directed each detainee to post a bond of Rs20,000 and submit an affidavit to their local police stations, ensuring they refrain from participating in similar protests in the future.

This decision is a relief to the supporters of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as they continue to fight legal battles to secure freedom after being part of a major demonstration from Peshawar to Islamabad, which resulted in over 1,000 arrests following a police operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025