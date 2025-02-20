Pakistan High Court Orders Release of PTI Workers

In a significant legal development, the Islamabad High Court has approved the release on bail of over 120 workers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This follows their arrest during a protest in November last year, challenging the police's response to dissent.

The two-judge bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, directed each detainee to post a bond of Rs20,000 and submit an affidavit to their local police stations, ensuring they refrain from participating in similar protests in the future.

This decision is a relief to the supporters of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as they continue to fight legal battles to secure freedom after being part of a major demonstration from Peshawar to Islamabad, which resulted in over 1,000 arrests following a police operation.

