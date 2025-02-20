Pakistan High Court Orders Release of PTI Workers
The Islamabad High Court ordered the release of over 120 workers of Imran Khan's PTI after approving their bail. The detainees were arrested during a protest in Islamabad last year. They must submit an affidavit pledging non-involvement in future protests.
In a significant legal development, the Islamabad High Court has approved the release on bail of over 120 workers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This follows their arrest during a protest in November last year, challenging the police's response to dissent.
The two-judge bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, directed each detainee to post a bond of Rs20,000 and submit an affidavit to their local police stations, ensuring they refrain from participating in similar protests in the future.
This decision is a relief to the supporters of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as they continue to fight legal battles to secure freedom after being part of a major demonstration from Peshawar to Islamabad, which resulted in over 1,000 arrests following a police operation.
