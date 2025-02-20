Islamabad High Court Orders Release of PTI Workers Amidst Ongoing Legal Scrutiny

The Islamabad High Court has commanded the release of over 120 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were detained following a protest on November 26, as reported by The Express Tribune. A bench of two judges, including Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, authorized their bail on Thursday.

The released individuals are required to submit an affidavit at local police stations, pledging against future involvement in similar activities. Lawyers Ali Bukhari, Babar Awan, and Murtaza Tori represented the workers. Bail was set at 20,000 PKR per person, necessitating the submission of a surety by each.

Meanwhile, in a related development reported by the ISPR, 19 individuals who submitted mercy petitions for their association with protests on May 9 have had their pleas approved. The ISPR noted that, out of 67 petitions received, 19 were accepted solely on humanitarian grounds following legal assessment. The Pakistan military's media unit stated that these convicts would be released post procedural formalities.

The ISPR remarked that this remission underscores the legal system's dedication to justice and compassion. The decision affects individuals like Muhammad Ayaz, Sami Ullah, and Laeeq Ahmed. Additionally, the military courts have sentenced more civilians for involvement in violent attacks on military facilities during the May 9 unrest, post-Imran Khan's arrest.

