Meta Bans RT Over Alleged Covert Activities Affecting US Elections and Democracies

Meta, Facebook's parent company, has decided to block Russia's state-controlled media outlet RT globally. This comes after the US administration accused RT of engaging in covert activities to undermine American elections and democracies. In a statement, Meta disclosed this decision was part of broader enforcement against Russian state media for foreign interference.

In the next few days, Meta will roll out this ban across all its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. The US State Department has initiated a diplomatic campaign informing other nations about the risks associated with RT's activities, backed by declassified intelligence suggesting RT's integration with Russia's global intelligence operations.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, emphasized that entities like Rossiya Segodnya and RT have evolved from disseminating Russian propaganda to conducting covert operations, including military support to Russian forces in Ukraine. This action is part of a broader US initiative involving sanctions and legal actions to counter Russian influence and protect democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)