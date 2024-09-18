Left Menu

Chancellor Samir Somaiya Champions Interfaith Dialogue in Education

Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, underscores the university’s commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue. In a recent interview, he emphasized the global significance of interfaith forums, and reflected on the role of educational institutions in fostering mutual understanding and addressing global challenges.

Samir Somaiya, Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Photo: Embassy of Kazakhstan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Chancellor Samir Somaiya of Somaiya Vidyavihar University highlighted the institution's dedication to fostering intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue. He discussed its impact on multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic, and multi-cultural societies during a recent interview.

Somaiya praised the university's diverse atmosphere, with students and faculty representing various religious and cultural backgrounds. He emphasized the significance of interfaith dialogue seminars in promoting mutual understanding among the institution's 39,000 students and 2,000 faculty members.

Addressing the relevance of platforms like the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Somaiya echoed the sentiment of Kazakhstani parliament chairman Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev about its role in global interdenominational dialogue. He noted that the Congress serves as a multipurpose platform for diverse cultures and faiths, enhancing its value.

Somaiya remarked on the Congress's message of peace and harmony, emphasizing the importance of coexistence and mutual respect. He highlighted its significance as a model for other nations and institutions in promoting interfaith dialogue.

Touching on global challenges, Somaiya advocated for the role of dialogue in addressing issues like resource scarcity, conflict, inequality, and pollution. He underscored the importance of leaving a better planet for future generations.

