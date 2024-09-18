Left Menu

JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat Calls for Unified Movement for Sindh's Freedom

Shafi Burfat, leader of JSMM, urges Sindhis to unite for social rights and independence. He calls for solidarity across linguistic, ethnic, and religious lines to achieve Sindhudesh's freedom, secular governance, and equal opportunities for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:16 IST
JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat Calls for Unified Movement for Sindh's Freedom
Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), also known as the Sindhudesh National Movement (SNM), has called on the Sindhi community to unite in pursuit of social rights and freedom. Burfat emphasized that participation in the movement transcends linguistic, ethnic, and religious divisions.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Burfat declared, "The people of Sindh, the time has come for us to claim our homeland's freedom, sovereignty, dignity, and an independent national future. Let us stand shoulder to shoulder in our relentless national struggle for basic rights and the independence of Sindhudesh. The freedom of our homeland is rooted in our unity, determination, and unwavering belief in our cause's righteousness."

Burfat further urged Sindhis to rise above linguistic differences and recognize themselves as citizens of Sindh. "We are a modern political nation, not defined by language, race, or tribe," he said. Highlighting a vision for a future where all citizens have equal access to housing, education, and justice, he called for a secular state free from religious, racial, or linguistic divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024