JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat Calls for Unified Movement for Sindh's Freedom

Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), also known as the Sindhudesh National Movement (SNM), has called on the Sindhi community to unite in pursuit of social rights and freedom. Burfat emphasized that participation in the movement transcends linguistic, ethnic, and religious divisions.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Burfat declared, "The people of Sindh, the time has come for us to claim our homeland's freedom, sovereignty, dignity, and an independent national future. Let us stand shoulder to shoulder in our relentless national struggle for basic rights and the independence of Sindhudesh. The freedom of our homeland is rooted in our unity, determination, and unwavering belief in our cause's righteousness."

Burfat further urged Sindhis to rise above linguistic differences and recognize themselves as citizens of Sindh. "We are a modern political nation, not defined by language, race, or tribe," he said. Highlighting a vision for a future where all citizens have equal access to housing, education, and justice, he called for a secular state free from religious, racial, or linguistic divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)