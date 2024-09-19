Left Menu

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Visit the US for Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE will officially visit the US, discussing with President Joe Biden ways to enhance UAE-US relations in sectors like economy, technology, and renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:53 IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: X/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, UAE—On Monday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will embark on an official visit to the United States, marking his first trip since assuming the presidency of the UAE.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohamed will meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the historical ties between the UAE and the US, which span over 50 years. The discussions aim to explore new opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, space, renewable energy, climate action, and sustainability solutions.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohamed will engage with various US officials to further strengthen UAE-US relations across multiple levels and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

