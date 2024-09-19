US Congressman Condemns Hate Crime at Melville Temple, Calls for Accountability

U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi has condemned the desecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, calling for accountability for those responsible. Suozzi, who represents New York's 3rd Congressional District, raised the issue in the U.S. House of Representatives, highlighting the rise in vandalism, bigotry, and hate crimes.

During his speech, Suozzi said, "Hate has always been a part of human existence, but we see so many hate crimes today. Late Sunday night, vandals defaced the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Long Island with vile hate and bigotry against the Hindu community." He emphasized the Hindu gesture of 'namaste' as a sign of respect, urging greater mutual respect among all people.

The Indian Consulate General in New York has also condemned the vandalism, labeling it "unacceptable" and has raised the issue with U.S. law enforcement for swift action. Suozzi joined the BAPS community and local officials in a call for stronger legal action and better education to foster love and respect, asserting, "Love is the answer."

(With inputs from agencies.)